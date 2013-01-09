Jan 9 The world's largest technology companies are showcasing a new generation of "smart" gadgets at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Some are controlled by voice and gestures, some let you dictate emails or check real-time gas prices, and others incorporate innovations in cars. Click on the links below to see the latest major stories. NEWS > FCC to push for faster wi-fi at airports, other hubs > Three top US wireless carriers to embrace BlackBerry 10 > Sony mulls battery unit sale in push to core electronics > Verizon CEO: No Verizon Wireless buyout talks with Vodafone > AMD's Su says engineers transitioning from PC culture > Dish trumps Sprint's offer for Clearwire with $2.3 bln bid > Nvidia previews own gaming device, shows off Tegra 4 > T-Mobile USA to soon sell iPhones, cut subsidies - CEO > Flextronics looks to Android for manufacturing innovation > Windows 8 sales steady, hit 60 mln since October launch > Panasonic considers headcount savings, asset sales > Samsung, LG unveil super-thin, curved televisions > Intel bets big on thin PCs and phones at Las Vegas show > Sharp ponders options to survive, isn't in Intel talks > AT&T to launch home monitoring service in March > Qualcomm opens CES with new chip, Ballmer and Big Bird INTERVIEWS > Chipmaker InvenSense aims to guide through malls, subways > Samsung seeks broader chip base as Apple cuts loose > Verizon CEO touts wireless beyond the phone > Samsung's big push for 2013: content, corporates PREVIEW > Cars, homes to smarten up at Vegas tech extravaganza (Editing by Richard Chang)