Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
LAS VEGAS Jan 7 LG Electronics will begin selling televisions based on "OLED" technology, which allows for thinner displays that consume less power, in the United States in March.
TV makers like Samsung and LG are banking on the next-generation, "organic light-emitting diode" screens to prop up flagging sales of televisions.
"You have been waiting patiently for the launch (of OLED). Well, the wait is over," LG's chief technology officer, Skott Ahn, told reporters at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
James Fisher, LG's head of marketing, said the South Korean electronics maker will begin selling 55-inch and 65-inch versions of the TVs, with an 84-inch screen costing $12,000.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.