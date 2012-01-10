LAS VEGAS Jan 9 Microsoft Corp
said on Monday sales of its revolutionary Kinect sensing device
for the Xbox game console have hit more than 18 million just
over a year since launch.
One of Microsoft's undoubted successes in consumer
electronics, the Kinect allows users to play games and
manipulate their televisions solely through gestures and voice
commands. It was launched in November 2010.
Popularity of the device has helped Microsoft Xbox recently
outsell Nintendo's Wii and Sony's PlayStation
in the United States game console market.
Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer, delivering the
opening keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas,
said there are now more than 66 million Xbox units sold and more
than 40 million subscribers to its Xbox Live service, which
offers more real-time, interactive entertainment.
Microsoft's last tally for Xbox and Kinect sales, from about
six weeks ago, were about 59 million and 11 million
respectively, suggesting Microsoft's holiday sales were strong.
(Reporting By Bill Rigby; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)