(Adds Ballmer quote, background)
LAS VEGAS Jan 9 Microsoft Corp said on
Monday sales of its revolutionary Kinect sensing device for the
Xbox game console have hit more than 18 million just over a year
since launch.
Popularity of the device has helped Microsoft Xbox recently
outsell Nintendo's Wii and Sony's PlayStation
in the United States game console market.
One of Microsoft's undoubted successes in consumer
electronics, the Kinect allows users to play games and
manipulate their televisions solely through gestures and voice
commands. It was launched in November 2010.
Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer, delivering the
opening keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas,
said there are now more than 66 million Xbox units in use and
more than 40 million subscribers to its Xbox Live service, which
offers more real-time, interactive entertainment.
Microsoft's last tally for Xbox and Kinect sales, from about
six weeks ago, were about 59 million and 11 million,
respectively, suggesting Microsoft sold about 7 million Xbox and
Kinect units over the crucial holiday shopping season.
That is slightly better than Sony, which said earlier on
Monday that it sold 6.5 million game machines over the holiday
season, including PlayStations and its new hand-held device.
Ballmer added that on Feb. 1 Microsoft would unveil some
Kinect functions for Windows users -- suggesting hands-free
commands for PCs -- but did not give any details.
Microsoft said last month its CEO would not deliver the CES
keynote after this year, as Ballmer and his predecessor Bill
Gates have done for the last 14 years.
Asked what to expect in the future from Microsoft, Ballmer
said "Windows, Windows, Windows," referring to the release of
the latest version of its flagship operating system, which is
expected later this year. Microsoft has not said exactly when it
will be available.
Ballmer also announced a new partnership with Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp, that will bring Fox News, Wall
Street Journal and other content to Xbox Live subscribers some
time this year.
(Reporting By Bill Rigby; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)