By Tim Kelly
LAS VEGAS Jan 8 Panasonic Corp, in a
display of technological one-upmanship with its South Korean
rivals, unveiled a prototype of the world's largest OLED screen
on Tuesday.
The half-inch thick, 56-inch television, based on organic
light-emitting diode technology, is a mere inch bigger than ones
offered up by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics
a year ago in Las Vegas. The technology in theory
allows for thinner screens that consume less power.
Japan's Sony Corp, which is cooperating with
Panasonic in OLED technology, on Monday unwrapped its own
56-inch ultra high-definition model.
Sony on Monday also said it will widen its range of ultra
high-definition LCD sets to three this year, as it stakes out
its territory in next-generation TVs.
LG, which has started to take orders for its thin OLED
screens, plans sales in the United States of a $12,000, 55-inch
model beginning in March, making it the first company to
commercialize the new technology.
Nonetheless, Kazuhiro Tsuga, the president of Panasonic,
told industry executives and reporters at the Consumer
Electronics Show in Las Vegas that "Many people think of
Panasonic as a television manufacturing company. In fact, for
nearly 100 years we have been making a vast range of products."
Tsuga said that Panasonic will focus on selling products
like batteries for cars, in-flight entertainment systems,
hydrogen cells, solar panels and LED lighting to businesses,
while boosting its appliance unit and reducing its exposure to
the hyper-competitive consumer electronics arena.
"Panasonic's future is being built on far more than a single
product category," Tsuga said.
Panasonic and Japan's two other big TV makers, Sony and
Sharp Corp, have been hammered in conventional LCD
screens by competition from Korean rivals led by Samsung.
Japan's share of the world's flat panel TV market this year
likely contracted to 31 percent from 41 percent in 2010,
according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology
Industries Association.
Tsuga has also vowed to deliver the details of a revival
plan by the end of March. So far, he has said that businesses
that fail to achieve a 5 percent operating margin within two
years will be shuttered or sold.
Sales of its weakest units may start next business year.
Panasonic is forecasting a net loss of $8.9 billion in the
year to March 31.