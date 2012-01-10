(Repeats to attach to alerts)

LAS VEGAS Jan 9 Samsung Electronics Co , the world's biggest technology firm by revenue, expects to reach its sales target of $200 billion in 2015 ahead of schedule, its chief executive said on Monday.

"With the current sales growth rate, we are likely to... achieve the 2015 sales target of $200 billion earlier," Samsung chief executive Choi Gee-sung told reporters.

Samsung reported last week a 6.5 percent rise in 2011 revenue to 164.7 trillion won ($141.54 billion).

Choi also said Samsung's mobile phone shipments were likely to surpass that of the industry's top-ranked Nokia this year. ($1 = 1163.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)