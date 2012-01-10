(Repeats to attach to alerts)
LAS VEGAS Jan 9 Samsung Electronics Co
, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue,
expects to reach its sales target of $200 billion in 2015 ahead
of schedule, its chief executive said on Monday.
"With the current sales growth rate, we are likely to...
achieve the 2015 sales target of $200 billion earlier," Samsung
chief executive Choi Gee-sung told reporters.
Samsung reported last week a 6.5 percent rise in 2011
revenue to 164.7 trillion won ($141.54 billion).
Choi also said Samsung's mobile phone shipments were likely
to surpass that of the industry's top-ranked Nokia
this year.
($1 = 1163.6500 Korean won)
