* Confident of meeting 2015 rev target ahead of time-CEO
* To increase investment this year
(Adds details)
LAS VEGAS Jan 9 Samsung Electronics Co
, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue and
the world's No.2 handset maker, is confident of its handset
shipments overtaking that of Nokia this year, its
chief executive said on Monday.
Samsung, which surged past Apple as the world's
biggest smartphone maker in the third quarter, is quickly
building on its supremacy with sleek designs and a rich product
lineup, while the latest models from the likes of HTC,
Nokia and BlackBerry maker Research in Motion struggle
to interest consumers.
The South Korean firm said in early December its 2011
handset sales reached 300 million handsets for the first time,
mainly led by a near four-fold jump in smartphone sales.
Samsung chief executive Choi Gee-sung told reporters in Las
Vegas on Monday that the firm already overtook Nokia in revenue
terms in its latest reported quarter and was confident of
topping the Finnish firm in shipments this year.
The bullish forecast by Samsung is in line with some
analysts, including Royal Bank of Scotland, betting Samsung
would build on its momentum to overtake Nokia in 2012.
That would mean another defeat to Nokia, which lost its
decade-long rein in smartphones to Apple in the second quarter
of 2011, ending its 14-year rule in the handset market.
According to the latest polls by Reuters, Nokia's 2011
handsets were estimated at 418 million versus Samsung's 320
million but it would continue its lead in 2012, although the gap
is seen declining to 388 million versus 359
million.
Choi also said Samsung was likely to meet its 2015 sales
target ahead of schedule and plans to increase investment this
year.
"With the current sales growth rate, we are likely to...
achieve the 2015 sales target of $200 billion earlier," Samsung
chief executive Choi Gee-sung told reporters.
Samsung reported last week a 6.5 percent rise in 2011
revenue to 164.7 trillion won ($141.54 billion).
($1 = 1163.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)