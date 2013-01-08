LAS VEGAS Jan 8 South Korean consumer device
makers Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc
unveiled curved, super-thin televisions on Tuesday,
hoping to become early market leaders in new organic
light-emitting diode (OLED) TV technology.
Considered the future of consumer electronics displays, the
OLED technology is more energy-efficient and offers
higher-contrast images than liquid crystal display, and is so
thin that future mobile devices will be able to fold like paper.
The panels use an organic chemical compound as a key
material which emits light in response to an electric current.
Both Samsung and its rival LG unveiled 55-inch OLED TV a
year ago at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and this
year they advanced their technology with a curved panel, which
allows the distance between the user and TV screen to be the
same from any angle.
LG, now the sole seller of the next-generation technology,
marched ahead by taking orders for OLED TVs last week. They will
not be available for delivery until February.
Samsung said it plans to launch both curved and flat OLED
TVs in the first half of this year.
Due to high production costs, OLED TV is expected to take a
fraction of the global TV market for the next two to three
years. LG is selling its 55-inch OLED model for $10,300 (11
million won).
Japan's Panasonic Corp, in a display of
technological one-upmanship with its South Korean rivals,
unveiled a prototype of 56-inch OLED screen, only an inch bigger
than ones unveiled by Samsung and LG at the CES on Tuesday.