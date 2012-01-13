LAS VEGAS Jan 12 South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co is not interested in acquiring the
healthcare business of Japan's troubled Olympus,
Samsung's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Samsung's major Japanese rivals, Sony and Panasonic
, have already shown interest in camera and endoscope
maker Olympus, now in need of capital after being swamped by a
$1.7 billion accounting scandal over the past three months,
sources said.
Olympus is best known for cameras, but makes most of its
money in healthcare, dominating the market for gastro-intestinal
endoscopes, seen as the kind of high-tech, profitable and stable
business that electronics firms would covet.
"We're not interested in what others are already doing very
well. Samsung will do what we can do better," Samsung chief
executive Choi Gee-sung told Reuters on the sidelines of the
annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Choi said Samsung was not interested in investing in
Olympus's healthcare business, but didn't elaborate on whether
Samsung was open to forging an alliance with Olympus.
Healthcare is one of the new business areas Samsung is
aiming to expand.
On Wednesday, Samsung also ruled out any interest in
Olympus' loss-making camera business.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)