NEW YORK Jan 7 Sprint Corp announced a new option for customers on Tuesday called the "framily" plan that allows up to 10 family members or friends to discounts if they sign up for service as a group.

Chief Executive Dan Hesse said during a webcast of an investor conference on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that, while the new plans would bring in less average monthly revenue per user, it would help its financials by decreasing customer defections

The service could cost as little as $25 per person for a group of seven people with 1 gigabyte of data each or $45 per person for groups that want unlimited data downloads.