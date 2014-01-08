LAS VEGAS Jan 8 Time Warner Cable shed 215,000 video subscribers in the fourth quarter but added about 40,000 high-speed Internet home customers, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

That marked an improvement from the third quarter, when it lost 304,000 video customers on a net basis, almost double what Wall Street expected. It blamed some of the losses on a month-long blackout by CBS Corp. The cable operator has been the subject of takeover speculation.

"We have our mojo back on the subscriber side," CFO Arthur Minson said on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.