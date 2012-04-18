* Chinese demand not wonderful-producer

* Cathode sales difficult, concentrate sales good

* Chinese imports, prices will rebound in second half of 2012

SANTIAGO, April 18 Abundant stocks of copper in Chinese warehouses and throughout the copper production chain will push copper prices lower in the second quarter this year and a recovery is not expected until the second half of 2012, industry participants said on the sidelines of the CRU copper conference on Wednesday.

China's inventories of copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), in bonded warehouses and inventories held by producers are well above 1 million tonnes, traders and producers said, a record high, and it will take a few months for these stocks to be depleted.

Copper traders are concerned large Asian stocks and real demand in China looks weaker than last year will weaken prices in the near term, they said.

"Prices are likely to fall in the near term, until Chinese inventories come down a bit but we should see a rebound after the summer," a European trader said. "Even if a bit slower, Chinese growth is still robust and copper demand should pick up later this year."

China, the world's largest copper buyer, consumes about 40 percent of global production.

Wary of the large amount of copper available within the country and concerned about slower economic growth in China and worldwide many Chinese end-users are reducing their orders, betting that prices will fall further.

Bank of America metals strategist Michael Widmer for example warned the benchmark copper price on the London Metal Exchange might fall as low as $7,500 a tonne at some stage in the second quarter this year, compared with prices of around $8,100 on Wednesday.

"We have already seen a decline and it's difficult to see upside right now," Widmer said. "Even if underlying demand in China was strong and SHFE prices rose, you have got 1 million tonnes of inventories on top. Before the Chinese start importing you have to see SHFE prices go up and Chinese inventories go down. I think the second quarter is going to be challenging."

Macquarie metals analyst Bonni Liu said Chinese copper imports will fall in the second quarter while the excessive inventories are cleared.

"By mid-year however China will come back to the market to buy more material," she said. "Imports will move upwards in the second half of the year."

Although producers were trying to show a bit more optimism, they did not deny that Chinese demand is weaker than last year.

"Ok, Chinese demand is not wonderful at the moment but this is always a matter of cycles," the commercial manager at a copper miner and refiner said.

"Selling copper cathodes is a bit more difficult but for copper concentrate things are still good."

Chinese copper demand and imports will pick up in the second half this year, once the heavy inventories come down to more normal levels, market participants agreed.

Although growth in China is slowing one or two percentage points the need for additional copper will remain robust and rising mining costs will support prices, they said. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)