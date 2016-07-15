SAO PAULO, July 15 The Sao Paulo state
government has been interested in selling its controlling stake
in power utility Cesp SA for some time, the state
finance secretary, Renato Villela, told Reuters in a phone
interview on Friday.
Regulatory changes under implementation by interim president
Michel Temer may ease a possible privatization, Villela said.
The government has not yet taken a decision or defined a
schedule for a formal sale process, he said, adding that the
government is evaluating the effect of regulatory changes in the
market.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)