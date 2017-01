SAO PAULO, July 15 Preferred shares in Brazilian power utility Cesp SA posted their biggest jump in almost eight years after the finance secretary of the state of São Paulo, the company's main shareholder, said a possible sale to investors is under consideration.

Shares gained as much as 13 percent to 14.28 reais, the biggest intraday rise since Oct. 28, 2008. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)