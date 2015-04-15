NEW YORK, April 15 Cetera Advisors, part of RCS
Capital Corp's Cetera Financial Group, said on
Wednesday that it added a two-broker registered independent
advisor practice in Sandwich, Massachusetts.
Led by advisers Joe Sullivan and Bill O'Brien,
Comprehensive Strategies has about $140 million in advisory,
brokerage and retirement plan-based client assets.
Like three-fourths of Cetera's advisers, Sullivan and
O'Brien run a hybrid business where revenue can be generated
from both fees on assets managed and commissions on securities
trades, said Cetera Advisors President Erinn Ford.
Cetera has about 1,200 independent fee- and commission-based
advisers who manage, on average, $100 million in client assets.
They operate like independent contractors, and Cetera provides
them with technology, practice management, support services and
capital to help finance acquisitions of other businesses.
RCS Capital bought Cetera Financial Group in April 2014.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)