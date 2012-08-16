* Cetip CEO Fleury sees need for foreign funding
* Projects in Brazil too dependent on bank debt
* Gov't launched $65 bln investment plan Wednesday
* Record low rates to help finance infrastructure
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Brazil's $66 billion plan to
boost spending on transportation infrastructure will likely
require foreign investment as local savings are insufficient,
Luiz Fernando Vendramini Fleury, chief executive of
clearinghouse Cetip, said on Thursday.
President Dilma Rousseff on Wednesday unveiled the biggest
round of public service concession sales ever launched in the
country. Under the plan, the government will offer private
sector companies the right to build and operate about 7,500
kilometers (4,660 miles) of highways and 10,000 kilometers of
railways.
The government is also expected to offer a similar package
of concession rights for air and maritime ports.
By opening up to the private sector, the plan offers Brazil
a chance to increase the role of local and international capital
markets in infrastructure finance, despite a growing offer of
subsidized loans from state development bank BNDES, Fleury said.
"I wouldn't expect this massive plan to be funded with local
savings only - we just don't have enough resources to execute
that plan," Fleury told reporters.
His remarks signal the challenges that Brazil faces as it
moves to expand its limited road and rail systems and repair
crumbling bridges, outdated ports, potholed highways and
abandoned railway lines. The government expects massive
investments in the segment to be a game-changer for Latin
America's largest economy, which is showing signs of stagnation
after years of rapid growth.
Brazil, the world's sixth-largest economy, has struggled to
balance the needs of an economy with a large industrial base and
dependence on commodities exports. Companies in Latin America's
largest economy have reeled from what is known here as the
"Brazil cost," a mix of high taxes, stifling bureaucracy,
unskilled labor and insufficient investment in infrastructure.
As miners and factories, as well as the government, have
scaled back capital spending over the past year, the progress
that Brazil made in the past decade in terms of increasing
investment as a percentage of GDP is at risk. Investment
accounts for 18.7 percent of GDP, down from 19.5 percent in
March 2011 and well below the level of many other
emerging-market nations.
"We, as providers of infrastructure, have to be ahead of our
clients' needs," Fleury said. "Brazil urgently needs to invest
more in fixed capital formation, for that ensures more growth in
the future."
RECORD-LOW RATES
Government officials at the Cetip event, in which Latin
America's largest securities clearinghouse and depositary
launched a new bond trading platform, were optimistic that the
plan would take off.
Otavio Yazbek, acting president of securities regulator CVM,
said the plan could lure more buyers of so-called infrastructure
notes, or local debt sold to fund port, road and logistics
projects. The notes were created this year but have so far
yielded one issuance.
"The government is recognizing the importance of developing
a local debt market to help fund infrastructure investments,"
Yazbek said on the sidelines of the event.
Recent regulatory steps aimed at increasing transparency in
the local bond market will gradually lure investment into new
debt issuance, Yazbek said.
Speaking at the event, João Henrique Simão, head of open
market operations at the central bank, highlighted that trading
of fixed-income instruments in secondary markets will gain
muscle thanks to recent declines in interest rates and efforts
to enhance asset price transparency.
Rousseff and top government officials have repeatedly said
that Brazilian benchmark interest rates, currently at an
all-time low of 8 percent, should entice more investors into
notes, bonds and asset-backed securities helping fund heavy
investments.