METALS-Copper sinks to lowest in nearly two weeks, lead hits month peak

(Updates with official prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, March 22 Copper fell on Wednesday, joining a sell-off in shares, oil and other commodities on disappointment that U.S. President Trump was failing to implement plans to cut taxes and boost infrastructure spending. Lead bucked the trend, however, hitting the highest in more than a month, after available LME inventories slid by 36 percent, creating worries about short-term supply. "We seem to be having a bout of pro