BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
SAO PAULO Dec 5 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados is prepared to become an exchange if regulators decide derivatives must be traded in an exchange environment, Luiz Fernando Fleury, Cetip's chief executive officer, said on Wednesday.
As Latin America's largest clearinghouse, Cetip focuses on clearing and settlement services for securities and financial and commodity derivatives.
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend