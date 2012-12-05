BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazil's Cetip SA Mercados Organizados is more inclined to use cash to cut debt than to buy back shares, Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes said in a meeting with analysts on Wednesday.
The current cost of borrowing on Cetip's debt is "high" relative to the company's profile, Chief Executive Luiz Fernando Fleury added.
"Paying CDI (benchmark interbank rate) plus two percentage points looks high to me, given that the company is a strong creditor, has a strong name," Fleury, who will step down next year, said.
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend