SAO PAULO Feb 26 The biggest shareholders in
Cetip SA Mercados Organizados are willing to accept most terms
of an unsolicited takeover offer by rival BM&FBovespa SA, three
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, a major step
toward creating the sole exchange and clearinghouse player in
Brazil.
According to the sources, who requested anonymity since
deliberations on the matter remain private, some Cetip board
members want BM&FBovespa to limit the scope of due diligence
work. BM&FBovespa's offer, unveiled last week, values Cetip at
10.8 billion reais ($2.7 billion).
While the board feels "comfortable" with the 41 real a share
that BM&FBovespa presented, some members would like to see the
bid slightly improved, the first source said.
One way would be allowing Cetip shareholders to earn
interest pegged to Brazil's benchmark interbank rate on the
price-per-share offered from an earlier date, until the deal is
concluded, the source said.
The sources said Cetip plans to deliver an answer to
BM&FBovespa, the world's 10th largest bourse by market
capitalization, as early as next week. The company releases
fourth-quarter results on March 3.
A Cetip spokeswoman did not respond to a request for
comment.
If successful, a takeover would make BM&FBovespa the
dominant exchange in Brazil, by controlling depositary and
clearing activities for all types of financial assets and
sourcing investors with proprietary market data.
Cetip is Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse
with a vast over-the-counter, fixed-income derivatives
operation.
BM&FBovespa had presented a non-binding offer of 39 reais a
share in November, which Cetip rejected saying it did not fairly
reflect the value of the company's operations.
The first source said the offer was shunned rapidly because
its non-binding nature threatened to destabilize management's
relations with staff.
The negotiations came after years of speculation that
BM&FBovespa could pursue an unsolicited takeover of Cetip to
grow in registration and custody of fixed-income and credit
market instruments - segments in which the bourse has failed to
gain market share.
Shares of Cetip fell 0.6 percent since Friday, when the
binding bid was made public. In contrast, BM&FBovespa added over
6 percent as chances that the improved offer would succeed.
($1 = 3.9545 Brazilian reais)
