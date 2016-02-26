(Updates trading, adds Cetip spokeswoman comment)
By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 26 The biggest shareholders in
Cetip SA Mercados Organizados are willing to accept most terms
of an unsolicited takeover offer by rival BM&FBovespa SA, three
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, a major step
toward creating the sole exchange and clearinghouse player in
Brazil.
According to the sources, who requested anonymity as
deliberations on the matter are private, some Cetip board
members want BM&FBovespa to limit the scope of due
diligence work. BM&FBovespa's offer, unveiled last week, values
Cetip at 10.8 billion reais ($2.7 billion).
While the board feels "comfortable" with the 41 real a share
that BM&FBovespa presented, some members would like to see the
bid slightly improved, one source said.
One way to achieve this would be to allow Cetip shareholders
to earn interest pegged to Brazil's benchmark interbank rate on
the price-per-share offered from an earlier date, until the deal
is concluded, the source said.
The sources said Cetip plans to deliver an answer to
BM&FBovespa, the world's 10th largest bourse by market
capitalization, as early as next week. The company releases
fourth-quarter results on March 3.
A Cetip spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that the
board would analyze the proposal, but did not comment on the
timing of its decision.
If successful, a takeover would make BM&FBovespa the
dominant exchange in Brazil, by controlling depositary and
clearing activities for all types of financial assets and
sourcing investors with proprietary market data.
Cetip is Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse
with a vast over-the-counter, fixed-income derivatives
operation.
BM&FBovespa had presented a non-binding offer of 39 reais a
share in November, which Cetip rejected, saying it did not
fairly reflect the value of the company's operations.
The first source said the offer was shunned rapidly because
its non-binding nature threatened to destabilize management's
relations with staff.
The negotiations came after years of speculation that
BM&FBovespa could pursue an unsolicited takeover of Cetip to
grow in registration and custody of fixed-income and credit
market instruments, segments in which the bourse has failed to
gain market share.
Shares of Cetip were up 1.25 percent in morning trading
Friday, and BM&FBovespa gained 1 percent.
BM&FBovespa added over 6 percent as chances grew that the
improved offer would succeed.
($1 = 3.9545 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bernadette Baum)