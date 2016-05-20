UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
SAO PAULO May 20 Shareholders in Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse, agreed on Friday to a takeover by Brazilian bourse BM&FBovespa SA, blessing the creation of a regional giant with businesses from Mexico to Chile.
At a ballot that took place on Friday at the Rio de Janeiro-based offices of Cetip, shareholders also decided to drop a compulsory tender offer that could have had to be launched prior to the acquisition by BM&FBovespa, according to a securities filing. BM&FBovespa agreed to pay $3.6 billion for Cetip on April 8. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.