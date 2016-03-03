SAO PAULO, March 2 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados said on Wednesday its board had rejected an unsolicited offer from BM&FBovespa SA in the terms proposed, but it authorized financial advisers to pursue discussions on a potential better deal.

Cetip's board has asked the company's management to sign a confidentiality agreement about the discussions, it said in a filing with the CVM stock market regulator.

BM&FBovespa's offer, unveiled last week, valued Cetip at 10.8 billion reais ($2.7 billion). Sources told Reuters last week that Cetip shareholders wanted to see the bid, worth 41 reais per share, improved. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)