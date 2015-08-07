SAO PAULO Aug 7 Accelerating inflation in Brazil and expectations that unions will press for higher wages in coming months could impact efforts by clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados to contain costs and expenses, Chief Executive Officer Gilson Finkelsztain said on Friday.

"It worries us because it can somehow make it harder to implement your cost strategy," Finkelsztain told investors on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results. Consumer prices in Brazil rose in the 12 months through July at the fastest annual pace since 2003, the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)