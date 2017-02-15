BRASILIA Feb 15 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados
posted a modest rise in fourth-quarter profit on
Wednesday, reflecting strong demand for fixed-income and
derivatives instruments as interest rates declined and Brazil's
currency strengthened.
São Paulo-based Cetip, Latin America's largest securities
clearinghouse, earned 150.5 million reais ($49.1 million) in net
income last quarter, up nearly 3 percent from the third quarter.
The number came in slightly below the average consensus estimate
of 154.60 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)