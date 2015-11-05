EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks, FX fall, investors eye Czech cenbank

By Claire Milhench LONDON, April 6 Emerging stocks fell and currencies weakened on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve clobbered risk appetite, while investors monitored a Czech central bank meeting to see if it will abandon the cap on the crown. MSCI's benchmark equities index fell 0.7 percent, tracking losses in developed markets with bourses across Asia and emerging Europe selling off. Hong Kong shares fell 0.6 percent, Polish stocks