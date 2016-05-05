SAO PAULO May 5 Net income at Cetip SA Mercados
Organizados, Latin America's largest securities depositary, beat
first-quarter profit estimates as robust revenue growth in the
securities unit and declining expenses offset the impact of
higher taxes.
São Paulo-based Cetip earned 135.24 million reais ($38.2
million) in net income last quarter, slightly above the average
consensus estimate of 133.8 million reais compiled by Thomson
Reuters. Profit climbed 5.6 percent on a quarterly basis and 12
percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
($1 = 3.5431 Brazilian reais)
