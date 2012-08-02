BRIEF-Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
* Crew Energy Inc. announces C$300 million senior notes offering
SAO PAULO Aug 2 Cetip, Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse, reported on Thursday second-quarter net income of 63.51 million reais ($31 million,) compared with 60.04 million reais a year earlier.
The company was expected to earn 68.8 million reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate of nine analysts in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 2.05 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy Inc reported a net profit of C$186 million on Friday, helped by a gain on asset sales and the reversal of a C$202 million ($154 million) impairment charge.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.