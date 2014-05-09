BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces consolidation of commercial properties
* Resolution regarding consolidation arrangement of commercial properties of group submitted to board on 11 March 2017 was approved by all directors
SAO PAULO May 8 Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Brazil's largest securities clearinghouse, reported on Thursday first-quarter net income of 99.98 million reais ($45 million), in line with an estimate of 98 million reais in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
($1 = 2.20 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Purchasers (Jayton and Oretta), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, entered into agreements
* Says property unit plans to set up project company with registered capital at 1.2 billion yuan ($173.84 million)