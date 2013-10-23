LONDON Oct 23 A retreat by western European
banks from central and southeastern Europe is continuing at a
moderate pace and non-performing loans remain a serious concern,
a taskforce of multilateral financial organisations said.
"The reduction of cross-border funding by Western banks for
central and southeastern Europe is continuing at a moderate
pace," the Vienna 2 initiative said in a statement on Wednesday
following a meeting in Brussels this week.
There was "an urgent need to tackle persistently high
non-performing loans in several countries in the region," it
said.
The Vienna 2 initiative, spearheaded by the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary
Fund and the World Bank, aims to help prevent disorderly
deleveraging by western banks from central Europe.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by John Stonestreet)