LONDON Feb 24 As veterinary pharmaceuticals
firm Ceva Sante Animale prepares to launch an 850 million euro
($1.17 billion) covenant-lite financing, investors are demanding
that pricing reflects both the aggressive nature of the
structure and the growing unease regarding French credits.
Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, Natixis and Nomura agreed to
underwrite the covenant-lite loan, which will be mainly
denominated in euros and will include a dollar carve-out. The
European market has previously shunned loans that do not have
traditional maintenance covenants that protect investors.
"If Ceva's syndication is going to struggle, it will be on
the grounds of its geographical location and its structure,
because people have seen how structural issues make a massive
difference in France. The deal is very punchy and it feels like
the wrong jurisdiction to do covenant-lite. Theoretically there
should be a pricing premium for it," a leveraged finance banker
said.
Investors have been increasingly wary of investing in France
recently; the market is suffering as a result of wider
macroeconomic conditions and is also a difficult region if
companies default on their debt and enter restructuring, as the
process has been seen as lengthy and more borrower-friendly.
The Ceva loan has aggressive total leverage levels of 7.0
times EBITDA. Senior leverage is expected to be 5.25-5.5 times.
In addition, the loan will not have a 'double luxco'
structure, which allows senior lenders to enforce security
without going through French courts to avoid a potentially
lengthy restructuring if the company defaults. The exclusion of
double luxco on Ceva led some banks to walk away from the deal.
With a pricing premium, institutional investors are more likely
to invest in Ceva, which is a strong credit and a well-known
borrower in Europe's leveraged loan market.
It could also benefit from being one of a very few buyout
financings in the European market. In a technical market, in
which demand far outweighs supply, cash-rich investors are
desperate to put cash to work, even if the terms are more
aggressive than they would want.
"It is not great and the structure is not what we want to
see, particularly when there has been such underperformance on
portfolio deals in France. Now would be the time to reinforce
your protection, but there are no deals out there, so it plays
into the borrowers' hands," a loan investor said.
Ceva is the ninth-largest animal health group globally and a
sale of a minority stake in the company has attracted interest
from several private equity firms, which are expected to submit
bids in late February that could value the total company at 1.5
billion euros. Management will have a majority stake in the
company and is taking a very active role in the sale and
financing process.
DEAL TERMS
The financing includes a 700 million euro term loan B; a 50
million euro revolver; and a 100 million euro capital
expenditure facility. A Payment In Kind (PIK) loan of around 200
million euro is also included, which has been preplaced with a
mezzanine fund of Ardian (formerly Axa Private Equity).
The deal is due to launch for syndication at the end of
March with bank meetings taking place in London and New York,
when pricing will emerge.
With operations in the US, the inclusion of a dollar tranche
is unsurprising and opportunistic. A banker said there is always
the threat that the dollar component of the deal could be
increased if European investors push too far for a hefty pricing
premium and effectively price the deal out of the market.
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)