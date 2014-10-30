* LQ3 EPS ex-items $0.14 vs $0.10 forecast

* Q3 revenue rises 41 percent to $14.1 mln

* Sees Q4 EPS ex-items $0.06-$0.08, revs $12.8-$13.8 mln

* Board approves buy-back plan for another 1 million shares (Adds Q4 outlook, share reaction)

JERUSALEM, Oct 30 Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc reported a sharp rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by the company's strongest ever licensing period, but forecast a weaker fourth quarter.

After recording zero earnings in the prior three months, Ceva posted third-quarter diluted earnings per share of 12 cents excluding one-off items, compared with 6 cents a share in the year earlier period.

Revenue grew 41 percent to $14.1 million, with licensing and related revenue up 121 percent to $8.7 million. Royalty revenue slipped 11 percent.

Ceva was forecast to post EPS of 10 cents ex-items on revenue of $13.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company itself had estimated adjusted EPS of 8-12 cents and revenue of $13.3-$14.3 million.

"We continue to experience a healthy demand for our products from new customers targeting a broad range of end markets," Chief Executive Gideon Wertheizer said. "We are encouraged by our customers' progress in (4G) LTE and low cost smartphone shipments, both of which delivered quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year unit growth."

In early Nasdaq trading, Ceva's shares rose 1.4 percent to $14.54.

For the fourth quarter, Ceva estimates revenue of $12.8-$13.8 million and EPS ex-items of 6-8 cents. Analysts forecast EPS of 8 cents and revenue of $12.7 million.

Wertheizer told a conference call with analysts that royalties in segments other than mobile phones are expected to grow to 700-900 million units by 2018 from 100 million in 2013.

So far in 2014, Ceva has signed 25 new license agreements, including 22 not in the mobile market.

A new area of growth for Ceva, Wertheizer said, is in the "Internet of Things", a technology that helps connect everything through the Internet. He added the first royalties from products implementing its technology are expected in the next quarter.

At the same time, he said revenue from mobile phone royalties should increase, mainly due to growth in sales of low-cost 4G phones.

Ceva also said its board approved a new share buy-back programme of another one million shares after buying back 2 million shares for $30.6 million over the past year. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Susan Thomas)