* LQ3 EPS ex-items $0.14 vs $0.10 forecast
* Q3 revenue rises 41 percent to $14.1 mln
* Sees Q4 EPS ex-items $0.06-$0.08, revs $12.8-$13.8 mln
* Board approves buy-back plan for another 1 million shares
(Adds Q4 outlook, share reaction)
JERUSALEM, Oct 30 Israeli mobile chip designer
Ceva Inc reported a sharp rise in third-quarter profit
on Thursday, helped by the company's strongest ever licensing
period, but forecast a weaker fourth quarter.
After recording zero earnings in the prior three months,
Ceva posted third-quarter diluted earnings per share of 12 cents
excluding one-off items, compared with 6 cents a share in the
year earlier period.
Revenue grew 41 percent to $14.1 million, with licensing and
related revenue up 121 percent to $8.7 million. Royalty revenue
slipped 11 percent.
Ceva was forecast to post EPS of 10 cents ex-items on
revenue of $13.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company itself had estimated adjusted EPS of 8-12 cents and
revenue of $13.3-$14.3 million.
"We continue to experience a healthy demand for our products
from new customers targeting a broad range of end markets,"
Chief Executive Gideon Wertheizer said. "We are encouraged by
our customers' progress in (4G) LTE and low cost smartphone
shipments, both of which delivered quarter-over-quarter and
year-over-year unit growth."
In early Nasdaq trading, Ceva's shares rose 1.4 percent to
$14.54.
For the fourth quarter, Ceva estimates revenue of
$12.8-$13.8 million and EPS ex-items of 6-8 cents. Analysts
forecast EPS of 8 cents and revenue of $12.7 million.
Wertheizer told a conference call with analysts that
royalties in segments other than mobile phones are expected to
grow to 700-900 million units by 2018 from 100 million in 2013.
So far in 2014, Ceva has signed 25 new license agreements,
including 22 not in the mobile market.
A new area of growth for Ceva, Wertheizer said, is in the
"Internet of Things", a technology that helps connect everything
through the Internet. He added the first royalties from products
implementing its technology are expected in the next quarter.
At the same time, he said revenue from mobile phone
royalties should increase, mainly due to growth in sales of
low-cost 4G phones.
Ceva also said its board approved a new share buy-back
programme of another one million shares after buying back 2
million shares for $30.6 million over the past year.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Susan Thomas)