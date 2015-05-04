TEL AVIV May 4 Israeli mobile chip designer
Ceva Inc reported better than expected quarterly net
profit and revenue, boosted by growth in the market for
fourth-generation (4G) smartphones powered by the company's
processors.
Ceva said on Monday it posted first-quarter diluted
earnings per share of 8 cents excluding one-off items, compared
with 16 cents a year earlier. Revenue edged up 1 percent to
$13.8 million as royalty revenue rose 4 percent.
The company was forecast to record EPS of 7 cents ex-items
on revenue of $13.25 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Ceva itself had estimated adjusted EPS of 6-8 cents and
revenue of $12.7-$13.7 million.
Ceva said that during the January-March period it
concluded a record 12 new licence agreements.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)