(Adds Q2 outlook, share reaction)

TEL AVIV May 4 Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc's first-quarter net profit halved, but beat estimates, and revenue grew due to the growth of fourth-generation (4G) smartphones powered by the company's processors.

First-quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) was 8 cents excluding one-off items - compared with 16 cents a year earlier - weighed down by higher research and development expenses and a financing loss, it said on Monday. Revenue rose 1 percent to $13.8 million as royalty revenue rose 4 percent.

The company had been forecast to post EPS of 7 cents ex-items on revenue of $13.25 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Ceva had estimated adjusted EPS of 6-8 cents and revenue of $12.7-$13.7 million.

Last year's first-quarter results were lifted by record licensing revenue and included two agreements with key players in network infrastructure and smartphone chipsets.

Ceva said that during the January to March period it concluded a record 12 new licence agreements.

In a conference call with analysts, Ceva forecast second- quarter revenue of $12.5-$13.5 million, up from $9.2 million a year earlier. It also estimated EPS of 4 to 6 cents, versus zero in the second quarter of 2014.

Analysts had been forecasting revenue of $13.4 million and EPS ex-items of 8 cents.

For all of 2015, Ceva expects a 10 to 30 percent increase in royalty revenue, it said. It also noted that the new Samsung Galaxy S6 phone incorporates Ceva's technology.

Ceva's Nasdaq-listed shares were down 1.7 percent at $20.50 at 1410 GMT. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer; editing by Susan Thomas)