TEL AVIV May 2 Israeli mobile chip designer
Ceva Inc slightly exceeded expectations with a more
than doubling of its quarterly profit, boosted by higher
licensing and royalty revenue for chips used in smartphones,
autos and cameras.
Ceva said on Monday it earned 17 cents a share excluding
one-time items in the first quarter, up from 8 cents a share a
year earlier. Revenue rose 19 percent to a record $16.5 million.
The company was forecast to earn 16 cents a share ex-items
on revenue of $16.3 million, according to Thomson One I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, Ceva signed 11 license agreements,
including three with first-time customers.
"The licensing environment continued to be favourable,
particularly for our vision products with three new vision deals
signed," said Ceva Chief Executive Gideon Wertheizer.
Chief Financial Officer Yaniv Arieli said Ceva's market
share in the LTE cellphone market continued, with a record 35
million units shipped in the quarter, resulting in 31 percent
year-over-year royalty revenue growth.
