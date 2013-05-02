RPT- Copper smelter fees in Asia cool to 4-yr lows after mine shutdowns
JERUSALEM May 2 Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc reported a steep drop in quarterly profit as weak consumer electronic sales harmed revenue.
Ceva said on Thursday it earned 13 cents a share excluding one-off items in the first quarter, compared with 24 cents a year earlier and the bottom of its own forecast of 13-15 cents.
Revenue fell 20 percent to $12.1 million, in line with its projection of $12-$13 million.
Analysts had forecast Ceva would earn 14 cents on revenue of $12.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chief Financial Officer Yaniv Arieli said licensing revenue was below expectations because it did not receive full payment from a key customer but that the remaining payment will be generated in coming periods.
Royalty revenue was hurt by softness in consumer electronics, although Arieli noted that third-generation (3G) smartphones powered by its chips outpaced the seasonal trend.
