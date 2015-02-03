(Adds 2015 outlook, share reaction)

JERUSALEM Feb 3 Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc. expects revenue from royalties to increase by up to 30 percent in 2015 as new models of fourth generation smartphones hit the market.

Most of that increase will come in the second half of the year, the company said on Tuesday.

As of the end of 2014, 29 mobile phone and electronic brands used chips based on Ceva's technology. Ceva also said revenue from licenses would average about $6-$7.5 million per quarter in 2015.

Ceva shares were up 2.2 percent to $18.67 in early trading on Nasdaq.

For the first quarter of 2015, Ceva forecast revenue of $12.7-$13.7 million and earnings per share, excluding one-time items, of 6-8 cents. Analysts are expecting adjusted EPS of 7 cents on revenue of $12.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ceva reported fourth-quarter EPS of 8 cents, excluding one-off items, compared with 20 cents a year earlier. Revenue slipped 1 percent to $13.8 million, with royalty revenue down 4 percent.

The company was forecast to record EPS of 7 cents, excluding one-off items, on revenue of $13.2 million.

Ceva said that during the October-December period it concluded 11 new licence agreements. (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)