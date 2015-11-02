JERUSALEM Nov 2 Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc said it expects its fourth-quarter profit to double amid strong demand for its high-speed LTE chips for mobile devices.

Ceva on Monday forecast earnings per share of 16 to 18 cents in the October to December period, compared with 8 cents a year earlier. It projects revenue to rise to $15-$16 million from $13.8 million.

The company reported third-quarter EPS of 22 cents per diluted share, versus 12 cents a year earlier and well above analysts' expectations of 16 cents. Revenue grew 15 percent to a record $16.2 million.

"This ... achievement is a direct consequence of our LTE market share gain strategy and the continued expansion of our licensee base into new and lucrative markets," said Chief Executive Gideon Wertheizer. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)