JERUSALEM Nov 2 Israeli mobile chip designer
Ceva Inc said it expects its fourth-quarter profit to
double amid strong demand for its high-speed LTE chips for
mobile devices.
Ceva on Monday forecast earnings per share of 16 to 18 cents
in the October to December period, compared with 8 cents a year
earlier. It projects revenue to rise to $15-$16 million from
$13.8 million.
The company reported third-quarter EPS of 22 cents per
diluted share, versus 12 cents a year earlier and well above
analysts' expectations of 16 cents. Revenue grew 15 percent to a
record $16.2 million.
"This ... achievement is a direct consequence of our LTE
market share gain strategy and the continued expansion of our
licensee base into new and lucrative markets," said Chief
Executive Gideon Wertheizer.
