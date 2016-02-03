JERUSALEM Feb 3 Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc met expectations with a more than doubling of its quarterly profit, boosted by higher licensing and royalty revenue for chips used in autos, drones, smartphones and cameras.

Ceva said on Wednesday it earned 17 cents a share excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, up from 8 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 16 percent to $16.1 million.

The company was forecast to earn 17 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $15.7 million, according to Thomson One I/B/E/S.

Ceva itself in November had projected EPS of 16-18 cents and revenue of $15-$16 million.

In 2015, Ceva signed a record 47 licensing deals.

"We are entering 2016 with a healthy industry backdrop for royalty growth, a stronger-than-ever licensing pipeline and a compelling product portfolio that is exceptionally well positioned to address the key technology trends driving the mobile, consumer and automotive industries," said Ceva Chief Executive Gideon Wertheizer. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)