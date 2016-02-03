* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.17 vs $0.17 forecast

JERUSALEM, Feb 3 Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc forecast on Wednesday sales growth of up to 18 percent in 2016, after a strong fourth quarter boosted by higher licensing and royalty revenue for chips used in cars, drones, smartphones and cameras.

Ceva said in a conference call with analysts it expected record revenue of $63-$70 million this year, a rise of 6 to 18 percent from $59.5 million last year. Analysts expect $65.9 million this year, according to Thomson One I/B/E/S.

The company earned 17 cents a share (EPS) excluding one-time items in the October-December period, up from 8 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 16 percent to $16.1 million.

The company was forecast to earn 17 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $15.7 million and Ceva itself in November had projected EPS of 16-18 cents and revenue of $15-$16 million.

In 2015, Ceva signed a record 47 licensing deals.

"We are entering 2016 with a healthy industry backdrop for royalty growth, a stronger-than-ever licensing pipeline and a compelling product portfolio that is exceptionally well positioned to address the key technology trends driving the mobile, consumer and automotive industries," said Ceva Chief Executive Gideon Wertheizer.

Ceva anticipates first-quarter revenue of $15.8-$16.8 million, up from $13.8 million in the same period in 2015. It sees adjusted EPS of 15 to 17 cents, versus 8 cents last year.

In morning trading in New York, Ceva's shares were 5.8 percent lower at $21.43. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)