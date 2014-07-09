MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TEL AVIV, July 9 Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc said on Wednesday its acquisition of RivieraWaves of France will increase its revenue from licenses by 25 percent in 2015.
Ceva's licensing revenue has averaged about $22 million a year.
In a conference call, Ceva said the deal is expected to be accretive in 2015 and it sees shipments exceeding 400 million units of royalty-bearing connectivity chips by 2018.
The company announced on Tuesday it would pay $19 million for RivieraWaves, which provides wireless connectivity intellectual property for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
The deal expands Ceva's licensing and royalty revenue base in its existing markets including smartphones and tablets and extends its reach to emerging markets such as wearables and the smart home.
RivieraWaves had revenue of $4 million in 2013, said Ceva, whose shares were up 0.8 percent to $15 in early Nasdaq trading. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.