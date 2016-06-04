MANILA, June 4 The Philippine central bank's policy making Monetary Board has approved further expansion of the cyber security division of its supervision and examination sector, deputy governor Nestor Espenilla said on Saturday.

Espenilla, who is in charge of banking supervision, also said regulators were looking at tightening regulations for remittance companies and money changers to boost efforts to combat money laundering. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Paul Tait)