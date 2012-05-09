PRAGUE May 9 Electricity producer CEZ
may face losses of up to 10.15 billion crowns ($523
million) over the next three years because of a regulatory
decision on electricity tariffs in Albania, the company said in
its 2011 annual report.
CEZ has been locked in conflicts with the Albanian
government over prices its 76 percent-owned subsidiary in the
country can charge final customers.
"CEZ Shperndarje Sh.A challenged the decision on tariffs
after its publication in an official gazette. CEZ Shperndarje
would record a negative impact of up to 10.15 billion crowns in
2012-2014 as the result of the application of the new tariffs,"
CEZ said.
It said this included 6.5 billion crowns worth of
uncollectible receivables from customers. CEZ said that under a
2009 privatisation deal that brought CEZ into Albania, these
should be reflected in regulatory decisions on tariffs.
CEZ has complained that regulatory decisions in Albania
force it to sell power under cost, following a rise in prices
CEZ has to pay to producers that was not reflected in the
tariffs it can charge customers.
It has asked the World Bank to seek action from the Albanian
side or face a payment on its 60 million euro guarantee related
to the privatisation.
($1 = 19.4001 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)