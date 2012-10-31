(Adds details, quote)

PRAGUE Oct 31 CEZ may decide to pull out of Albania by the end of this year if it cannot resolve its dispute with the Balkan country's authorities over power imports and prices, a board member of the Czech utility said on Wednesday.

CEZ, central Europe's largest utility, has been in dispute with the Albanian government for the past year over the prices it can charge to customers, while a hike in purchase prices has been behind losses for the local unit.

The dispute reached a new low point last month when the Czech majority state-owned company, which acts as a power distributor, angered the government and regulator ERE after its Albanian unit failed to import power in September.

This forced the state-owned KESH power producer monopoly to use up its water reserves to supply CEZ Shperndarje which distributes power to 1.1 million homes in Albania.

"We want to have it solved by the end of the year," said CEZ board member Tomas Pleskac.

CEZ is the Czech Republic's most profitable company and expects to earn 41 billion Czech crowns ($2.13 billion) in net profit this year. In the first half, CEZ's Albanian unit posted a 2.3 billion crowns ($119.35 million) EBIDTA loss.

Pleskac said CEZ has prepared documentation to activate a 60 million euros ($77.87 million) guarantee it received from the World Bank when it bought the Albanian company. ($1=19.2718 Czech crowns=0.7705 euros)