TIRANA Nov 7 Albania's energy ministry has fined Czech utility CEZ's CEZPsp.PR local unit 500,000 euros ($688,00) for what it called metering violations and abuses, officials said on Monday.

The fining of the local power distributor and retail company CEZ Shperndarje comes a week after the ministry fined the local power distibutor 213,000 euros for installing non-zeroed electricity meters.

"The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy has imposed a fresh fine of 500,000 euros on CEZ Shperndarje a week after the General Directorate of Metrology (GDM) first fined CEZ 30 million leks (213,000 euros)," the ministry said.

CEZ Shperndarje could not immediately be reached for comment.

Since it took over the power distribution monopoly in Albania CEZ Shperndarje has been under increasing pressure to supply uninterrupted power despite a high amount of technical losses, theft and unpaid bills from households and businesses.

CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, owns 76 percent of CEZ Shperndarje, which owns and operates the country's 110 kV distribution network, serving around 1.1 million customers. ($1=0.727 euros) (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Michael Kahn and Greg Mahlich)