PRAGUE Oct 31 Czech utility CEZ wants to decide the fate of its operations in Albania by the end of 2012 concerning a dispute with the Albanian government over power imports, a CEZ board member said on Wednesday.

One option would be for CEZ, central Europe's largest utility, to pull out of the Balkan country due to the dispute over CEZ's failure to import power in September, board member Tomas Pleskac told a news conference.

"We want to have it solved by the end of the year, a condition of this is to have a clear partner for negotiations," said Pleskac. He added that Albania's prime minister had told CEZ his country would have a negotiating team in place by Oct. 31 to address the dispute.

CEZ angered the government and the regulator ERE when its Albanian unit failed to import power in September, forcing the state-owned KESH power producer monopoly to use up its water reserves to supply CEZ Shperndarje.

CEZ Shperndarje holds a monopoly on power distribution to 1.1 million homes in Albania and is bound by law to use imports to make up for any power losses -- from technical faults or theft -- in its grid in the hydro-dependant Balkan nation. (Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Michael Kahn, editing by Jason Hovet)