PRAGUE Aug 6 Czech CEZ's Albania unit will increase energy imports from August to meet rising demand as the weather cools and consumption grows, the CEZ unit said.

CEZ Shperndarje, the only distributor in Albania, said it would increase energy imports to 350 megawatt hours per month from 100 megawatt hours imported in July.

"The decision comes as part of the steps of CEZ and the Albanian authorities to stabilize the energy situation in Albania," CEZ said in a statement.

"The mother-company in Prague has decided to allocate more funds to the Albanian distribution company to be used to secure the energy needed to guarantee uninterrupted supplying with energy."

CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, controls CEZ Shperndarje, which owns and operates the country's distribution network, serving around 1.1 million customers.

The Albanian unit is also under contract to import enough energy to make up for network losses in the hydro-dependant Balkan nation, CEZ said. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Mike Nesbit)