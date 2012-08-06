PRAGUE Aug 6 Czech CEZ's Albania
unit will increase energy imports from August to meet rising
demand as the weather cools and consumption grows, the CEZ unit
said.
CEZ Shperndarje, the only distributor in Albania, said it
would increase energy imports to 350 megawatt hours per month
from 100 megawatt hours imported in July.
"The decision comes as part of the steps of CEZ and the
Albanian authorities to stabilize the energy situation in
Albania," CEZ said in a statement.
"The mother-company in Prague has decided to allocate more
funds to the Albanian distribution company to be used to secure
the energy needed to guarantee uninterrupted supplying with
energy."
CEZ, central Europe's biggest utility, controls CEZ
Shperndarje, which owns and operates the country's distribution
network, serving around 1.1 million customers.
The Albanian unit is also under contract to import enough
energy to make up for network losses in the hydro-dependant
Balkan nation, CEZ said.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Mike Nesbit)