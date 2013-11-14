(Adds regulator comment)

PRAGUE/SOFIA Nov 14 Czech utility CEZ will be allowed to keep its power distribution licence in Bulgaria after its regulator dropped an investigation into allegations that it breached the country's energy regulations.

"The regulator (DKEVR) has not found any wrongdoing in its thorough scrutiny which would justify removing the licence," CEZ said in a statement.

The probe into CEZ's licence goes back to February when tens of thousands people began protesting against high electricity prices in the Balkan nation, toppling the government.

The regulator had investigated CEZ's Bulgarian power units in relation to public procurement tenders as well as other potential breaches of regulations.

CEZ denied any wrongdoing and the dispute raised political tensions between the two EU members.

Bulgaria's energy regulator said stripping CEZ of its distribution licences would be too harsh a punishment for what it had established were administrative shortcomings.

CEZ lost its licence in Albania at the start of 2013 and is currently in arbitration with the state.

Hit by weak wholesale power prices and soft demand, CEZ lowered its 2013 net profit outlook this week and said it expected asset impairments of around 8 billion crowns ($396.33 million) in the second half, including 4.8 billion booked in the third quarter for assets in Romania and Bulgaria.

($1 = 20.1854 Czech crowns)