PRAGUE/SOFIA Nov 14 Czech utility CEZ
will be allowed to keep its power distribution licence in
Bulgaria after its regulator dropped an investigation into
allegations that it breached the country's energy regulations.
"The regulator (DKEVR) has not found any wrongdoing in its
thorough scrutiny which would justify removing the licence," CEZ
said in a statement.
The probe into CEZ's licence goes back to February when tens
of thousands people began protesting against high electricity
prices in the Balkan nation, toppling the government.
The regulator had investigated CEZ's Bulgarian power units
in relation to public procurement tenders as well as other
potential breaches of regulations.
CEZ denied any wrongdoing and the dispute raised political
tensions between the two EU members.
Bulgaria's energy regulator said stripping CEZ of its
distribution licences would be too harsh a punishment for what
it had established were administrative shortcomings.
CEZ lost its licence in Albania at the start of 2013 and is
currently in arbitration with the state.
Hit by weak wholesale power prices and soft demand, CEZ
lowered its 2013 net profit outlook this week and said it
expected asset impairments of around 8 billion crowns ($396.33
million) in the second half, including 4.8 billion booked in the
third quarter for assets in Romania and Bulgaria.
($1 = 20.1854 Czech crowns)
