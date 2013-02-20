PRAGUE Feb 20 Czech power group CEZ has received about 20 communications from a Bulgarian regulator which did not show any significant wrongdoing on the part of the company, a board member said on Wednesday.

The Bulgaria's regulator said earlier on Wednesday CEZ evaded public procurement laws which was the main reason for plans to strip its power distribution licences.

"We have now received some twenty comments from the Bulgarian regulator; however, they do not confirm any significant malpractice on the part of CEZ," said Tomas Pleskac, CEZ board member responsible for distribution and foreign assets.

"Therefore, they cannot constitute a ground for license revocation."