PRAGUE, March 29 Czech electricity producer CEZ
has filed a complaint with the European Commission
against Bulgarian authorities' decision to take steps toward
rescinding the firm's licence in the Balkan country, the company
said on Friday.
"We have repeatedly faced negative interventions from the
side of Bulgarian institutions," Tomas Pleskac, head of CEZ's
distribution and foreign activities, said in a statement.
Bulgaria's energy regulator has launched a process to revoke
the distribution licences of CEZ, accusing the company of
breaking public procurement laws by subcontracting suppliers
without holding public tenders. CEZ has denied wrongdoing.